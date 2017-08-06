Family honors 21-year-old Youngstown man 1 year after his death

The family of Johnathan Watters held a sidewalk chalk memorial Sunday; He was killed by a drunk driver one year ago

By Published: Updated:
A Youngstown family took time Sunday to remember a loved one gone too soon.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown family took time Sunday to remember a loved one gone too soon.

The family of Johnathan Watters held a sidewalk chalk memorial in his honor. They invited those that knew him to post messages about him on the sidewalk on Lynn Avenue.

Watters, 21, was killed by a drunk driver exactly one year ago.

His family says he was a good man.

“He was a great person,” said Christine Watters, Johnathan’s sister. “He was my best friend. I don’t know what to say.”

“He was such a good-hearted kid,” said Dina Watters, Johnathan’s mother. “He loved everybody.”

Watters is survived by several family members, including his one-year-old son.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s