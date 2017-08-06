Family honors 21-year-old Youngstown man 1 year after his death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown family took time Sunday to remember a loved one gone too soon.

The family of Johnathan Watters held a sidewalk chalk memorial in his honor. They invited those that knew him to post messages about him on the sidewalk on Lynn Avenue.

Watters, 21, was killed by a drunk driver exactly one year ago.

His family says he was a good man.

“He was a great person,” said Christine Watters, Johnathan’s sister. “He was my best friend. I don’t know what to say.”

“He was such a good-hearted kid,” said Dina Watters, Johnathan’s mother. “He loved everybody.”

Watters is survived by several family members, including his one-year-old son.