Gladys F. (Ahmed) Thomas Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, with Chorbishop Michael Kail and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa officiating, for Gladys F. (Ahmed) Thomas, who had her family by her side and left this earth to join her husband and daughter on Sunday evening, August 6, 2017 just shy of her 90th birthday.

Gladys was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on August 30, 1927 the daughter of Mohammed and Budrea Ahmed.

At the age of five, she lost her mother and was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Kosem and Fatme Etry.

She grew up in New Castle and lived there until her marriage brought her to Youngstown.

Gladys was a 1945 graduate of New Castle High School and worked as a bookkeeper prior to her marriage.

Gladys married the love of her life, James T. Thomas, on June 19, 1958. He passed away on January 20, 2013. They built a home based on love and faith. The sacrifices she made for her family were not known by all but the love she shared with everyone she knew could not be missed.

Gladys was a member of St. Maron Church, its Ladies’ Sodality and St Tobias Society. She was a founding member of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon and its 25 club, for which she served many years as the secretary and treasurer. She held a special devotion to the blessed mother.

Gladys is survived by her children, Joseph (Deebie) Thomas of Boardman, Mary Theresa (Raphael) Ferris of Roanoke Virginia, Dawn (Sam) Silek of Salem Virginia, Anne-Marie (Mark) Luchansky of Canfield, Jamie (Marc) LeMieux of New Hartford Connecticut and son-in-law, Michael (Que) Morelli of Elkhart, Indiana; as well as “Tata’s hearts”, Sarah (Sarah) and Jessica Morelli, Stephen, Joelle and Gregory Thomas, Kristina (Michael) Salamoun, Andrea and Victoria Ferris, Samuel and Andrew Silek, Anthony (Lisa), Kaitlyn and Nicholas Luchansky and Kennedy and Dominic LeMieux. Gladys also leaves her sister-in-law, Delores Ahmed; brother-in-law, Sied (Jeannette- her “sister”) Thomas and sister-in-law, Rose Thomas.

Besides her husband, Gladys was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Morelli and her brother, Norris Ahmed.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location).

The family would like to thank Dr. George Ellis and the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley for the loving care they provided our mother over the past five years.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Gladys’ name to The National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon Basilica, 2759 N Lipkey Rd., North Jackson Ohio 44451.

