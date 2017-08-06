Hundreds without power in Austintown, police say substation is down

Power is expected to be restored between 2-2:30 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Austintown is currently without power and water.

WKBN has received numerous calls and emails from viewers saying there is a widespread power outage in the Austintown area, as well as reports of low water pressure to no water.

The chief engineer of the Youngstown Water Department says the same area of Austintown that is currently under a boil alert from Friday is affected. A pump station lost power, cutting off the supply of water to customers. Once power and water are restored, the water will continue to be under the boil alert.

Those living within the boundaries east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road, west of Belle Vista Avenue and south of County Line Road are affected.

Ohio Edison is aware of the problem and has just sent a crew to the pump station. According to their website, 6,253 Austintown residents are without power and 1,987 in Youngstown as of noon.

