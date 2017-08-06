Joseph F. Crawford Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Joseph F. Crawford, 75, died at 4:16 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus.

He was born October 31, 1941 in East Liverpool, the son of the late Eugene and Mary (Simonds) Crawford.

Joseph was a Salem High School graduate.

He retired as a tool grinder in 2003 at Paxson Machine after 20 years.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors include his life partner, Judy Seese, of Salem; a son, Joseph (Lisa) Crawford, of Eustis, Florida; daughter, Edie Crawford of Rogers; one brother, John Crawford (Carolyn) of Columbiana; three stepdaughters, Lori (Jim) Colian of Salem, Carol Beeson of Salem and Julie (John) McClish of Salem; sister-in-law, Christine Crawford of Charlottesville, Virginia; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Crawford and a sister, Marcella Moffett.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Salem Amvets.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cowboy Up Youth Rodeo, 10714 Steubenville Pike Rd., Lisbon, OH 44432.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com. Arrangements were handled at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.