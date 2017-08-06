Local truck stop celebrating years of customer support with festival

The main event will be held on Friday, when drivers and community members can enjoy the Boogaloo Cajun Fest, a Louisiana-inspired party

By Published: Updated:
A local petroleum marketing company and full-service travel center will hold its annual Driver Appreciation Days at the end of this upcoming week.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local petroleum marketing company and full-service travel center will hold its annual Driver Appreciation Days at the end of this upcoming week.

Truck World Inc. is located at 6985 Truck World Blvd. in Hubbard — just off Interstate 80 and Exit 234 — and has been around for 46 years. The company is holding a three day event on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday that will have everything from truck shows to contests to live entertainment.

“We do this every year. This is our 5th annual Driver Appreciation Days and it’s sort of a customer appreciation event. We just want to give back a little bit to our community, to our loyal customers, especially our truck drivers who have helped support us through all these years,” said Erin Burke, Truck World Inc.

Each day, Truck World Hubbard will have contests, giveaways and free complementary lunches for all CDL licensed drivers from 1-4 p.m. In the evenings, a festival with live music will take place from 5-9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, the band Southern Detour will perform, with Northern Whiskey performing on Thursday and Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers on Friday.

The main event will be held on Friday, when drivers and community members can enjoy the Boogaloo Cajun Fest, a Louisiana-inspired party.

Recently, Truck World Inc. added a new location in North Jackson, at Bailey Road and Interstate 76.

“We are based here in Hubbard and this truck stop opened in 1971, and we’ve been running it ever since then and adding on and growing different areas,” Burke said.

The North Jackson site opened this year in March.

For more information about the event, visit Truck World Inc.’s website.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s