Martin S. Delahunty Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Martin S. Delahunty died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital at the age of 81 on Sunday, August 6, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Martin (Marty) was born on August 5, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Martin and Bridget (Byrne) Delahunty.

He grew up there as the older brother to two younger sisters, Kathy and Margaret.

Marty graduated from Holy Name High School in 1954 and quickly took up an apprenticeship with General Motors, Cleveland in 1957. After 30 years of dedication to the company, he retired in 1987 as the superintendent of Welder Maintenance at the Lordstown Plant.

Martin was a hard working, self-made and loving man. Not only did he exude a warmth and humor that brightened the lives of so many but he also spread a wisdom to his family and friends that inspired perseverance and an ingrained drive for success.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Margaret Giblin Delahunty, whom he married June 21, 1958, along with their four children, Debbie (Mark) Passerotti of Canfield, Marty (Joanie) Delahunty of Cleveland, Brian (Annette) Delahunty of Canfield and Patrick (Michele) Delahunty of Cleveland and his two sisters, Kathy (Pat) Heaver and Margaret (Chuck) Walsh both of Cleveland. Marty was also a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth), Christopher, Jacqueline and J.D. Delahunty, Brittany, Danny and Connor Delahunty, Alexandra, Nikki and Joey Passerotti and Meaghan, Patrick, Erin and Katie Delahunty. By his extensive family he will be greatly missed.

Family, friends and others whose lives Marty influenced and touched are invited to visitation Wednesday, August 9 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A prayer service will be held on Thursday, August 10 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, Boardman.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marty to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent online at www.higgins-reardon.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.