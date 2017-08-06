Michael J. “Mike” Yurco, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Michael J. “Mike” Yurco Jr., 79, transitioned from this life to the next at his home Sunday morning, August 6, 2017.

Mike, who was also known as “Mick” and “Mickey,” was born October 4, 1937, a son of the late Michael J. Jurco Sr. and Elizabeth Krempasky Jurco.

A 1955 graduate of Chaney High School, Mike was a lifelong Youngstown resident.

In 1959 he married the former Barbara A. Strauss, with whom he had two sons and shared 36 wonderful years before her passing on November 26, 1995.

Accolades earned through his work, pastimes, civic engagement and volunteer activities could fill a book but what Mike enjoyed most were his efforts to build and lead communities through his faith, hobbies and passions.

He was a long-time member and former lay reader of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown and later a member of Saint Christine Parish in Youngstown.

He worked as a local insurance agent with MetLife for 38 years before his retirement.

Those fortunate to befriend Mike know that upon retirement he continued to keep quite a full schedule. He was an accomplished bowler and golfer, with both a perfect 300 score and a registered hole-in-one among his many achievements. Mike enjoyed his role as Secretary/Treasurer of the Holy Name Golf League since 1976. Since 1959 he bowled at West Side Lanes and later also at Boardman Lanes, participating in ten leagues during his life and winning numerous city and state singles, doubles and team tournament titles. Mike held many bowling league leadership positions over the years including the West Side Classic, the Don Marshall Classic, the Youngstown Men’s Bowling Association (YMBA) and more. He was recognized for participating in over 25 years of national ABC tournaments and inducted into the YMBA Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012.

Mike was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member and former president of the Youngstown Baseball Old-Timers. He called bingo and volunteered at the Sam Camen Center and volunteered for many years with the Warren Kiwanis Annual Turkey Trot races. He loved playing cards with friends and doing crossword puzzles between naps with his beloved pup, Roxie.

Above all, Mike loved his roles of husband, brother, father, grandfather, stepfather, uncle and friend. He shared 15 happy years with the former Lucia N. Pilolli, whom he married July 6, 2002.

Mike’s life will be honored by his family: his wife, Lucia Yurco; his brother, Thomas J. (Nancy) Yurco of Fort Myers, Florida; his sons, Dennis M. (Palma R.) Yurco of Howland and Greg T. (Stella Maiorana) Yurco of Cortland; his granddaughter, Dr. Kayla M. Yurco and stepson, Jeffrey A. Shood.

Mike will forever exemplify to those who knew him and knew of him, how to live with intention. He lived a full life with grace, humility and optimism. Mike was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2016 and continued to inspire his family and friends with his passion for life until his passing.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 10, at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Mike’s family wishes to thank the ALS Association Northern Chapter and the staff of Mercy Health in Youngstown, for their kindness and exceptional care. Mike’s family encourages those touched by his life to learn more about ALS and to consider supporting critical research efforts by contacting the ALS Association or visiting http://www.alsa.org.

