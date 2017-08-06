Officer who stopped Ohio State University attack to get hometown honor

FAIRFIELD, OH (AP) — The police officer who shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last November will be honored by his hometown.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alan Horujko is a native of Fairfield and a graduate of Fairfield High School. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Horujko will receive a city proclamation declaring Aug. 15 as Alan Horujko Day in Fairfield.

Horujko shot and killed 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan after he drove a car into a crowd of students in November. Artan then attacked bystanders with a knife before he was shot by Horujko. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller will present the proclamation to Horujko.