Poland twins win look-alike contest at Twin Fest

The twins have been competing for the past six years

Two local twins won big at a "look-alike" contest at the Twins Fest in Twinsburg, Ohio Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Ben and Chris Kauffman competed against thousands of twins from across the country at the annual contest.

Their success is all in their looks, they said.

The twins have been competing in the “Most Look-alike Males” contest for six years and took home the gold medal Saturday.

It’s almost impossible to tell Ben and Chris Kauffman apart.

Not only do they look alike — they’ve got the same laugh, make the same movements, they even speak at the same time.

Noelle Kauffman, the twins’ mother, said Twin Fest has been an amazing experience for the entire family.

“They like it and they’ve met friends,” she said. “Every year, hopefully, we get to see them again and we watch these kids grow through the years.”

Ben and Chris said they’re already siked for next year’s Twin Fest.

