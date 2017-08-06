Shirley Ann Kotsch Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Shirley Ann Kotsch, 74, died at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2017 in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 12, 1943 in New Waterford, the daughter of the late Donald D. Hays, Sr. and Elnora R. (Dyke) Hays.

Shirley was a homemaker and a member of Rogers Assembly of God Church, where she served as coordinator and sponsor for the Missionettes Girls Clubs for over 50 years. She taught Jr. Girls Sunday school class, was on the church board, served many years as church treasurer and taught children’s church. Shirley also worked with the youth groups and helped clean the church.

She is survived by four daughters, Ruth Kotsch of Rogers, Rose (Oliver) Hulton of Rogers, Robin (David) Kidd of Homeworth and Amy Powell of Rogers, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Janeen Kotsch; two brothers, Gary (Jane) Hays, Sr. of Lisbon and Richard (Jackie) Hays of Rogers; seven grandchildren, Brandon Kidd, Alex Kidd, Kaitlin Kidd, Tyler Hulton, Brianne Householder, Troy Kotsch and Orianna Powell.

Preceding her in death is a son, John William Kotsch; a brother, Donald D. Hays, Jr. and a grandson, Justin Kidd.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11 at Rogers Assembly of God with Rev. David Kidd officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Friday, August 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be held at East Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rogers Assembly of God Church, 8251 Sprucevale Rd., Rogers, Ohio 44455.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kotsch family at www.starkmemorial.com.



