Storm Team 27: Scattered showers on Monday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
This evening we are tracking the chance for an isolated shower. Lows will be back in the upper 50s. Tomorrow most of us will see scattered showers push through the Valley.

Once the showers move out we are looking at better weather returning Tuesday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for isolated showers (20%)
Low:  58

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  74

Monday night: Partly cloudy.
Low:  57

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  75

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  53

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  81  Low:  58

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated chance for a shower.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  60

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  84  Low:  61

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  80  Low:  65

