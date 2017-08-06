Storm Team 27: Some sunshine to wrap up the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Expect to see some sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny and there’s the small risk of seeing an isolated shower toward late day. It will be a bit warmer today with highs reaching the upper 70s. Rain will become likely toward Monday morning.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower late day. (20%)
High:  77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers (40%)
Low:  59

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  75

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low: 57

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  54

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  78  Low:  59

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated chance for a shower.  (20%)
High:  80  Low:  61

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower. (30%)
High:  79  Low:  60

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  81  Low:  63

