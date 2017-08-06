Trumbull officers help kids get ready to go back to school

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local law enforcement is teaming up with the Trumbull County Educational Services to help get kids ready for school.

It’s part of the Cram the Cruiser.

Several state troopers along with Teddy the Trooper were outside the Walmart in Cortland Sunday. The troopers were collecting school supplies to be distributed throughout schools in the county.

They say they’re happy with the donations so far, having received dozens of bags to fill the cruiser.

“You can see the need throughout the county,” said Matthew Abbey, Ohio State Highway Patrol. “People need help with school supplies. And when we’re doing the event., you can see the people here want to help and have been great so far with their donations.”

The troopers say even though the event only lasted for Sunday, you can still drop off school supplies to the Trumbull County Educational Services.