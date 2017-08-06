Walter L. “Butch” Baldwin Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Walter L. “Butch” Baldwin of Farrell passed away at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a brief illness. He was 77.

Butch was born March 15, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Walter and Jessie (Morris) Baldwin.

He moved to the area as a child and was a graduate of Farrell High School.

He was employed for 28 years at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant before its closing and retired from Willard Burial Service in West Middlesex, where he worked for six years.

Butch was an easy going and a soft spoken man who dearly loved all of his family and friends. His greatest passion in life was bowling. He bowled in several leagues in the Shenango Valley and in numerous tournaments. Butch was inducted into the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame in 1995.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Donna Dzurinda, at home; two sons, Jeffrey Baldwin and his wife, Holly and their son, Bryton, of Winthrop, Maine and David Baldwin, of Las Vegas; two sisters, Katherine Kovach, of Hermitage and Sally Raver and her husband, Douglas, of Homestead, Florida and a brother, Thomas Baldwin and his wife, Judith, of Ruther Glen, Virginia. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, including, Jerry Kovach and his wife, Cathy, John Kovach and his wife, Dawnelle and great-niece, Kayla Bonnett; stepchildren, Stephen Dzurinda and his wife, Diane, Todd Dzurinda and Matthew Dzurinda and his wife, Tracie and loving grandchildren, Meagan, Greg, Zachary, Trevor and Abigail Dzurinda.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Thomas Kovach and his mother-in-law, Marie Pearson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Community Food Warehouse, 109A S. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, officiating.

