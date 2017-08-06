Wayne R. Read Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Wayne R. Read, 70, of New Castle (Wayne Township), went to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 6 2017.

He was born in Clearfield Pennsylvania, on July 31, 1947 to the late Richard and Lois Johnston Read.

Wayne graduated from Clearfield High School in Clearfield, Pennsylvania in 1965.

He retired from General Electric in Grove City, where he was a machinist.

Wayne was a member of Park Alliance Church in Ellwood City.

He enjoyed photography and nature but most of all he loved his family. He will be missed by all, especially his family.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cheryl Slavic Read, whom he married October 24, 1992. He is also survived by one daughter, Melanie Moyta of Munhall and one son, Douglas (and Deana) Read of Bethel Park. Also surviving is his sister, Joan (and Melvin) Curry of Curwensville, Pennsylvania. Five grandchildren survive, Evan and Ryan Moyta and Austin, Jordyn and Abigayle Read; as well as two great-grandchildren, Calle and Gannon Moyta.

He was preceded by his parents and his stepmother, Donna Read.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Additional visitation is planned at Park Alliance Church on Thursday, August 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services beginning at 11:00 a.m., with his pastor, Rev. John McCready, officiating.

Burial will be Locust Grove Cemetery, North Sewickley.

Memorial donations may be made to the Park Alliance Church, 701 Jefferson Avenue, Ellwood City PA 16117.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.