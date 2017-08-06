Wings and Wheels in Warren shows off over 1,000 classic cars

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 5th annual Wings and Wheels event was held in Trumbull County Sunday.

The event showcases more than 1,000 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, as well as flybys from over 100 airplanes.

It’s a major fundraiser for the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum.

“The main reason we are able to keep the museum going is through this fundraiser,” said Bill Griffin, director of Ernie Hall Aviation Museum. “Very happy when I see everybody saying that this is the greatest time ever. Because you don’t get to see these kinds of aircraft’s up close and personal like this.”

On top of providing for the museum, a portion of the money goes to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.