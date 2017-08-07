Anna Lazor Steib Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Anna Lazor Steib, 94, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born on April 7, 1923 in Czechoslovakia, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Faber. Anna came to the United States in 1928 and moved to Warren in 1943.

She had previously worked at Sunlite and Sparkle Market.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, especially cake decorating and seamstress work.

Anna is survived by her children, James (Beverly) Lazor of Howland, Daniel (Mary Lou) Lazor of Howland, Thomas (Karen) Lazor of Lewis Center, Nancy Jurkovic of Cortland, David Lazor of Thousand Palms, California, Jack (Roxanne Raber) Lazor of Hartville and Mary Beth Lazor of Cortland; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Faber of Howland; a sister, Mary (John) Brashen of Hubbard and a sister-in-law, Donna Faber of Brookfield.

She is preceded in death by two husbands, Michael Lazor, whom she married on September 18, 1943 and passed away on August 16, 1996 and Louis Steib, whom she married on June 6, 1998 and passed away on February 26, 2013; a brother, Michael Faber and an infant sister, Suzy Faber.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Burial will be held in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church Relay for Life 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Lazor family.

