Boy riding in vehicle shot in head on Cleveland highway

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Cleveland police say a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head and wounded while riding in a vehicle when someone fired at it as his mother drove on a highway.

Police say the woman reported that she honked the horn to pass a vehicle blocking a roadway late Sunday night, and that vehicle followed her onto Interstate 90. She told police that two men were in the trailing vehicle, and someone fired shots toward her.

She said she exited the highway to call for help for the boy, who was in the backseat. He was taken to a children’s hospital for surgery.

WEWS-TV reports that police found a shell casing on the shoulder of the highway, along with shattered glass.