Car flips over, injuring 4 near Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were injured as a result of a two-car crash in Youngstown on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m., at the corner of Caroline Street and Ford Avenue, behind Stambaugh Auditorium.

One of the vehicles flipped over and came to a rest on its roof. There was an infant in that car, and the infant was taken to the hospital for observation

The names of the crash victims haven’t been released yet, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

