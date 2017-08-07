Car flips over, injuring 4 near Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown

The crash happened at the corner of Caroline Street and Ford Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Three people were injured as a result of a two-car crash in Youngstown on Monday morning.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were injured as a result of a two-car crash in Youngstown on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m., at the corner of Caroline Street and Ford Avenue, behind Stambaugh Auditorium.

One of the vehicles flipped over and came to a rest on its roof. There was an infant in that car, and the infant was taken to the hospital for observation

The names of the crash victims haven’t been released yet, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

WKBN is working to get more details on the crash. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at noon. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s