Cops: Pa. dentist treated patients while drunk, staff called 911

Police say he worked on seven patients before the office staff noticed his drunkenness and stepped in

MARS, Pa. (AP) – Police say a dentist in Pennsylvania tried to work on patients while drunk, and after his staff called 911 he told responding officers he’d had an entire bottle of vodka.

The Butler Eagle reports Gregory Bellotti is charged with public drunkenness and reckless endangerment.

Police say his staff at Refresh Dental Management in Mars called authorities on March 23 to report someone with an “altered level of consciousness.”

When officers arrived, they found Bellotti heavily intoxicated. He was treated at a hospital for alcohol poisoning.

Police say he worked on seven patients before the office staff noticed his drunkenness and stepped in.

Bellotti has an arraignment set for Sept. 5. The state dentistry board has suspended his license.

A message seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned Monday.

