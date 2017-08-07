Covelli Centre holding job fair for several part-time positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Covelli Centre is hosting a job fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday.

They’re looking to fill part-time positions, such as ushers, ticket takers, security guards, cleaning crew, stand cooks, experienced kitchen help, bartenders and catering staff.

To apply, you’ll need to bring a driver’s license or a valid identification. You’ll also need a birth certificate, social security card or passport and banking information, like a void check.

The job fair will be in the Youngstown State Community Room at the arena, located at 229. E. Front Street in Youngstown.