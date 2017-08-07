Despite moving up to D2, South Range’s boys soccer team eyes 5th District title in a row

2017 South Range Boys’ Soccer Preview

Head Coach: Mike Bailey, 2nd season

2016 Record: 16-3

The Raiders boys’ soccer program once again found success in 2016. This time, South Range won 16-games in coach Mike Bailey’s first season as they won their fourth consecutive District title. The Raiders closed out the year with a #9 ranking in the final state poll in Division III.

South Range scored 100 goals and allowed just 15 as they shut out 10 opponents.

Seniors Brandon Youngs, Luke Schaefer and Liam Abrigg each return in 2017. Youngs, a First-Team All-State selection, set a school-record for 40 goals in a single season as well as most goals in a game (6) and goals in a career (96). Brandon also was involved with 12 assists. Schaefer Abrigg had 5 goals as a junior. Junior Logan Baer had 5 as well last Fall as well as 7 assists. Sophomore Canaan Johnson finished second with 14 goals and 13 assists last season. Seniors Brady White (3 goals), Reese Babuder (6 assists), Charlie Staffeld (4 goals, 4 assists), Mitch McConnell (3 goals), Cole Shehan (1 goal), and Hunter Higgins all will be back in 2017. The junior class also will welcome back a large group which includes Baer, Luke Stoeber (1 goal), Kaden Shehan (1 goal) and Zack Schick (1 goal).

“This season, we moved up to Division 2 from Division 3 for the first time in our programs’ history,” indicates coach Bailey. “While we’re absolutely one of the smallest Division 2 teams in the state of Ohio, with 9 returning starters and added depth from the progression of our younger players – we expect to compete for a District championship this year. Being an independent school for this season has allowed us to go out and play some of the best competition that the Youngstown area has to offer (Poland, Mooney, Canfield, Howland, Fitch, Boardman, Crestview, West Branch and Minerva). Hopefully, that prepares us for the post season. Our boys will be tested on a nightly basis as this is a big change from previous schedules.”

The team must replace one of their leaders from a year ago in Mark Vennetti. Mark finished his senior season with 6 goals and 14 assists. Also gone from the team are Paul Richter (3 goalls), Damyen Bair (2 goals) and Michael Kuhns (2 goals).

Individual Leaders

Goals: Brandon Youngs – 40

Assists: Mark Vennetti – 14*

Saves: Luke Schaefer – 106

*-graduated

Roster

Seniors

#5 Charlie Staffeld

#7 Reese Babuder

#10 Brandon Youngs

#11 Brady White

#13 Hunter Higgins

#14 Liam Abrigg

#17 Mitch McConnell

#20 Cole Shehan

#99 Luke Schaefer

Juniors

#3 Zach Schick

#9 Zach Hull

#18 Logan Baer

#23 Luke Stoeber

#33 Kaden Shehan

Sophomores

#2 Canaan Johnson

#4 Dakota Bartels

#6 Christian Abrigg

#19 Brandon Smith

#24 Quinn Pierson

#25 Jacob Regule

Freshmen

#1 Logan Weaver

#15 Kaleb Sepe

#21 Eli Taylor

#26 Drew Fryfogle

#27 Luke McConnell

#28 Josh Marino

#30 Tom Landry

Schedule

Oct. 10 – Canfield, 7

Oct. 7 – Howland, 7

Oct. 5 – Harding, 7

Oct. 3 – at Fitch, 7:15

Sept. 26 – at Boardman, 7

Sept. 20 – at Ursuline, 8

Sept. 19 – Maplewood, 7

Sept. 14 – at West Branch, 7

Sept. 11 – Crestview, 7

Sept. 9 – Warren JFK, 10

Sept. 7 – Mooney, 7

Sept. 2 – Minerva, 12

Aug. 30 – at Crestview, 5

Aug. 28 – Ursuline, 7

Aug. 24 – at Salem, 5

Aug. 22 – Poland, 7