Driver sentenced to prison for killing passenger in Youngstown chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who led officers on a chase that ended in a deadly crash was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

Nicole Mitchell has the possibility of judicial release after three years of her sentence.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, OVI, and failure to comply charges on Monday. Other charges against her were dismissed.

Prosecutors say Mitchell and Taylor Duvall were shoplifting at the Boardman Walgreens in January. When she tried to get away from police, Mitchell lost control of her car on the snowy roadway and crashed on Youngstown’s south side.

Duvall died in the wreck and Mitchell walked away from the crash. Police said they found her nearby with the keys to the car and that she admitted she had been driving.

WKBN was in the courtroom for Mitchell’s tearful apology and how she says drugs led to the crime. Tune in to WKBN 27 First News starting at 5 p.m. to hear from her.

