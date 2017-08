(WKBN) – General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.

It can affect 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks.

The problem is in software that controls electric power steering assistance. It has a glitch that can cause vehicles to briefly lose power steering, and when the power steering comes back, drivers can lose control of the wheel.

Owners can bring their vehicles to a dealer for a free software update that fixes the problem.