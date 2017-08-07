Grand jury to hear case against defendants accused of hiding body in freezer

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday for a hearing.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand jury will hear the case against two suspects accused of hiding a body in a freezer. 

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday for a hearing. Both have been charged with abuse of a corpse and are being held on $1 million bond each.

Prosecutors say the two hid the body of Shannon Graves in a padlocked freezer, which was moved to a home in Campbell. The Campbell homeowner called police about human remains inside after opening it.

Graves disappeared in February, and her family called police after concerns about her well-being.

Prosecutors said Novoa dated Graves, and Layton — who also dated Novoa — moved into their apartment after Graves disappeared.

Novoa and Layton haven’t been charged with murder because investigators are still trying to determine how Graves died.

