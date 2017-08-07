Incoming seniors who meet requirements may stay at former high school

Seniors who have a 95 percent attendance rate and a minimum 2.0 GPA from last school year can make the decision

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  For this year only, incoming seniors in the Youngstown City School District will have the chance to attend their final year at whichever high school they want — East or Chaney — but only if they meet certain requirements.

Incoming seniors who have a 95 percent attendance rate and a minimum 2.0 GPA from last school year are the ones who can make the decision.

A new rule has been set for this school year, where students will attend school depending on where they live. So, primary schools will feed into either East or Chaney high school depending on their neighborhoods.

But, incoming seniors this year can keep attending their former high school regardless of where they live if they meet the above requirements and can find their own transportation to and from school.

“We understand that some students have an emotional attachment to the high school they attended for three years and want to graduate from that same school,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

Letters will be sent to the homes of the qualified students so they can make their decision.

