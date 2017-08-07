Newton Falls internet exchange zones designated for safe meeting spots

For those selling or trading goods online, these zones offer a safe, recorded environment to meet with others

By Published: Updated:
The Newton Falls Police Department has designated two safe "internet exchange zones" so people can have a safe place to meet up to sell or trade goods.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Police Department has designated two safe “internet exchange zones” so people can have a safe place to meet up to sell or trade goods.

One of the zones is located at the back of the police department building, at 19 N. Canal St. The other is located inside the front door of City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For those selling or trading goods online, these zones offer a safe, recorded environment to meet with others.

The police department says officers will not get involved in any part of the transactions or check the items being sold or traded.

Both zones are for public use. The zone at the police department is available day or night.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s