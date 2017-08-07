Investigating drugs, East Liverpool police arrest two suspects again

Strub is facing drug related charges, while McClellan is charged with tampering with evidence

By Published:
Peggy Strub & Maria McLellan
Peggy Strub and Maria McLellan (courtesy: East Liverpool Police Facebook page)

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women have been arrested again after reports of drug activity where they lived.

East Liverpool Police said this was the fourth time that investigators raided homes where Peggy Strub and Mariah McClellan lived.

Monday, the police department assisted the Columbiana County Drug Task Force in serving a search warrant at an apartment on 6th Street. Police reported finding over 22 grams of crack cocaine, two grams of suspected fentanyl and digital scales.

Peggy Strub is charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia. Her daughter, Mariah McClellan, is charged with tampering with evidence. Police said further charges are pending lab results of the suspected drugs.

Also arrested was Travis Keener for an outstanding warrant for failure to pay court fines.

Last month, WKBN covered the arrests of Strub and McClellan after the search of a Chester Avenue home, where they were living. Officers reported finding a crack pipe, syringe and digital scale during their search.

At the time, Strub told WKBN that she doesn’t deal or use drugs and neither does her daughter.

