June Maxine Kirby Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – On August 7, 2017, June Maxine Kirby passed away in Sharon Regional Health System of natural causes. She was 95 years old.

June was one of two sisters born in Raymilton, Pennsylvania on March 3, 1922 to Leona (Michaels) and Frank Slease.

June married George Sonntag and together they had two daughters, Shirley (Sonntag) Richards and Kathleen Sonntag, both of Mercer, Pennsylvania and a son, James Sonntag.

June is survived by four grandchildren, Lynn Sonntag, Dianne Kuhn, Ashley Rupert and Michael Sonntag; five great-grandchildren, Diana McAdams, Shay Kuhn, Jake Sonntag, Karsyn Rupert and Luke Rupert and two great-great-granddaughters.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, George Sonntag; second husband, Lionel Kirby; son, James Sonntag; grandson, Brad Richards and sister, Betty Swartz.

Family and friends who knew and loved June will reminisce of how she kept a beautiful rose garden and of how much she loved feeding the birds in her yard.

At her request, there will be no services for June Maxine Slease Sonntag Kirby.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.



Order Flowers Here