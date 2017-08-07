Man arrested after suspected overdose near Youngstown carry out

Jedediah Thomas is charged with OVI, possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia

Jedediah Thomas, charged with possession of drugs, OVI, burglary and theft in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Sunday after a suspected overdose in the parking lot of Schenley Carry Out in Youngstown.

Police were called to the Mahoning Avenue business on Sunday afternoon. Police said a woman appeared to be noticeably overdosing in the passenger seat of a car, while a man was standing outside of the vehicle.

Jedediah Thomas, 39, admitted that he and his girlfriend used heroin, according to a police report. He told police that there were still needles and heroin in the vehicle, police said.

An officer gave naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, to the woman. She was then taken to the hospital, along with Thomas.

Thomas, who was found to have warrants for burglary and theft charges, was then taken to Mahoning County Jail. He’s also charged with OVI, possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia.

He’s due in court on Monday afternoon.

