New reporter covering news for WKBN at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new reporter has joined WKBN’s news team to cover news at the state legislative level.

Jason Aubry will be stationed in Columbus, covering the latest developments at the Ohio Statehouse for WKBN, and our sister stations serving many Ohio communities.

WKBN is the Valley’s only local station with a reporter in Columbus every day, covering these stories that matter to you.

Aubry, an award-winning journalist, has spent 10 years in the industry uncovering the truth and giving voice to the voiceless.

He began his career in Casper, Wyoming at KTWO in February 2007 but grew up in the Detroit area. He said he is excited to return to the Midwest to cover Ohio politics.

WKBN First News Anchor Dave Sess sat down with Aubry to talk to him about his experiences as a reporter. You can watch that entire interview above.

You can follow his work at Ohio Statehouse Newsroom on Facebook and @Ohio_Statehouse on Twitter, as well as here on WKBN.com.