Ohio teen accused in death of her baby free on bond

Prosecutors asked the judge for a $1 million bond but the judge set bond at $50,000.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson is free on bond Monday, hours after a Warren County Judge set a lower bond than the prosecution asked for.

Richardson was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a $1 million bond but the judge set bond at $50,000. The Judge said in court that Richardson has strong ties to the community and no history of trouble with the law. He also pointed out the sole purpose of bond is to ensure the defendant’s appearance and trial and believed Richardson did not pose a flight risk.

Richardson was arrested in July after authorities found the remains of a baby buried behind her home in Warren County. She was initially charged with reckless homicide, but those charges were upgraded as the investigation progressed.

Prosecutors say the baby was burned and buried after Richardson gave birth to it in early May.

According to Prosecutors, Richardson believed it was “not acceptable” for someone like her to keep the baby as she just graduated high school and was seen as a good girl.

