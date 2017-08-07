Poland softball team gets big welcome home as champs

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland community came out late Sunday night to welcome home the Junior League World Series champions.

Over the weekend, the local girls’ softball team beat a team from Washington State, 7-1, to win the tournament.

They flew into Pittsburgh late Sunday but that didn’t stop the town from giving them a heroes’ welcome — complete with an escort from local fire and police departments.

WKBN 27 First News was the only local television station there to catch up with the champs, who were still soaking it all in.

“It hadn’t really set in until we got here and saw everyone out at 11:30 at night, when usually at this time, it’s quiet. So, it really started to sink in that we’re world champions,” said Jackie Grisdale, who plays first base.

The team that Poland was supposed to play was disqualified after posting an inappropriate picture on social media.