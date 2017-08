YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those traveling through downtown Youngstown may encounter some traffic issues.

Central Square will be closed for three weeks for repaving.

The first week, crews will mill the four roads around Central Square — Market Street, Wick Ave, West Federal Street and Federal Plaza East.

Crews will repair the roads and fix the holes the next week, and roads will be repaved during the third week of work.

Everything should reopen on August 26.