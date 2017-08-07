Sheriff’s Office: Cortland man pretended to be sleeping after chase

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was arrested Sunday after the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said he sped away from a deputy and then ran into his house, where he pretended to be sleeping.

On Sunday, a deputy patrolling Mecca Township reported seeing a vehicle with only one headlight on. The deputy noted in a report that he tried to pull the vehicle over but he couldn’t catch up to it, even though he was exceeding 90 miles per hour.

A report says the driver continued traveling on State Route 88 and turned into a driveway on State Route 46 — about two miles from where the deputy tried to stop the vehicle. Investigators said the driver then got out and ran away.

Investigators reported finding an unopened can of beer on the ground near the vehicle and a half-empty can in the car’s cup holder.

The deputy found the driver — identified as 25-year-old Edward Fuller — by looking in his living room window, according to the report. The deputy said Fuller was on the couch, with his eyes closed, although he still had his boots on.

Fuller told police that he never left his house and that he had been sleeping for more than an hour. Investigators said he later admitted that he was out on the road but never exceeded 60 miles per hour.

Deputies said Fuller’s breath test at the police station registered a blood-alcohol content of .149, over the legal limit of .08.

He’s charged with OVI, failure to comply and two lighted lights required. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.