State warns Ohioans of scam involving unclaimed funds

A website claiming consumers must pay a fee to have their missing money returned is a scam

By Published:
Computer hacking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – State officials are warning Ohioans to beware of a scam involving unclaimed funds.

The unclaimed funds division of the Ohio Department of Commerce says a website claiming consumers must pay a fee to have their missing money returned is a scam. State officials say the http://www.neverclaimed.com website tells consumers they will receive their missing money after paying fees, ranging from $12.00 to $29.99.

The state news release says it doesn’t cost anything to retrieve unclaimed funds from the division.

Ohioans searching for unclaimed funds are encouraged to work directly with the division, either online or by calling the state office.

Some of the unclaimed funds the division can help consumers retrieve include funds from bank accounts, rent or utility deposits, uncashed checks and undelivered stock certificates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s