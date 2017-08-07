Storm Team 27: More sunshine Tuesday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for great weather Tuesday with skies becoming mostly sunny!  Highs will push into the middle 70’s.  Nice weather will stick around through early Thursday.

Unsettled weather returns later this week into the the weekend.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 74

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 59

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s