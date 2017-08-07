Storm Team 27: More sunshine Tuesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for great weather Tuesday with skies becoming mostly sunny! Highs will push into the middle 70’s. Nice weather will stick around through early Thursday.

Unsettled weather returns later this week into the the weekend.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 74

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 59