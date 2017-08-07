Warren PD: Mother found overdosed in bathroom left 3 young kids alone



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother is facing charges after police said she overdosed, leaving her three young children unsupervised.

Monday afternoon, Katie Hays appeared in front of a Warren Municipal Court judge by way of video from the Trumbull County Jail, answering to the charges stemming from Friday’s incident.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges including endangering children and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to a home on Palmyra Road around 6 p.m. Friday by a man who found Hays unconscious in an upstairs bathroom.

Hays’ three children — aged 8, 5 and 10 months old — were all home at the time. Warren Law Director Greg Hicks said the 5-year-old was running around outside, unattended.

911 call:

I don’t know what happened, I think she did some heroin and she’s overdosed. I came down and she’s up here and she’s still breathing but she’s passed out and she’s not doing good.”

Officers revived her with naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug.

“She admitted to snorting heroin in the bathroom. The officers did find a bindle of suspected heroin in the bathroom, as well as a straw laying on the floor of the bathroom,” Hicks said.

Hays was booked into the county jail on an active warrant out of Central District Court for a probation violation stemming from a 2015 drug possession case.

Bond was set at $2,000 for the violation plus an additional $3,500 on the new case.

Hays is ordered to not have contact with her children.

Hicks said if it wasn’t for that man stopping by and calling 911, this incident could have ended tragically.

“Gosh knows what would have happened if he hadn’t shown up. How long those kids could have been there.”

Hays is due back in Warren Municipal Court on August 17.

