Williams dominant as Pirates top Tigers 3-0

Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Trevor Williams allowed one hit over seven dominant innings to outduel Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 victory on Monday night.

Williams (5-4) struck out five and walked two, giving up only a leadoff single to James McCann in the third. Williams threw a career-high 107 pitches and never allowed a runner to third base. The Pirates have won three straight and four out of five.

Francisco Cervelli gave the Pirates the early lead with an RBI double off Zimmermann (7-9) in the second. John Jaso provided some late insurance with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh.

Zimmermann struck out three and walked two in seven innings. The Tigers have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak.

