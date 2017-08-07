Williams dominant as Pirates top Tigers 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Trevor Williams allowed one hit over seven dominant innings to outduel Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 victory on Monday night.

Williams (5-4) struck out five and walked two, giving up only a leadoff single to James McCann in the third. Williams threw a career-high 107 pitches and never allowed a runner to third base. The Pirates have won three straight and four out of five.

Francisco Cervelli gave the Pirates the early lead with an RBI double off Zimmermann (7-9) in the second. John Jaso provided some late insurance with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh.

Zimmermann struck out three and walked two in seven innings. The Tigers have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

