With ECOT’s future hazy, Ohio Auditor wants to withhold some funds



COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) says it may be forced to close its doors as a result of having to repay the state $60 million. A plan is in place for that repayment.

Now, in addition to that plan, the online charter school will have to tighten its belt a little more since state officials have decided to hold back some of the money ECOT would have received for this coming school year.

State auditor Dave Yost has a history with ECOT. He’s given commencement speeches and, during previous campaigns, received donations from the founder and others connected to the school.

However, he hasn’t received those donations during his current campaign, and he may not be asked to speak at their graduation next spring after urging the department of education to withhold its funding.

According to Yost, enrollment at ECOT doesn’t appear to have changed much. But the school claims the opposite.

“I told the supreme court just a couple of weeks ago that they’ve experienced an unprecedented drop in enrollment,” Yost said. “Well, both of those things can’t be true.”

Every public school receives funding in advance based on the previous year’s enrollment. How much ECOT gets is based on the amount of time students are participating.

ECOT was supposed to adjust that participation amount for each student by July. But the school failed to do that and created the potential for being overpaid.

“I’m worried that they’re trying to improve their cash flow during this claw back period,” Yost said. “And if they really are — as they stay in a death spiral — Ohio may never get its money back.”

As a result, Yost asked the Ohio Department of Education to hold back a portion of the money ECOT was supposed to get, and the ODE agreed.

ECOT claims in court, enrollment will be down more than 12 percent. So that’s what the ODE is holding back for now.

“If the numbers true up and those kids are in school, they’re gonna get that money,” Yost said. “They’re just not gonna get it right now.”

It is unclear how quickly that will happen.

“With the multiple stories we’ve heard and all of the confusion and the litigation, I’m afraid I’m gonna turn Ronald Reagan on his head and say ‘In this case, we need to verify, then trust,'” Yost said.

In addition to the 12 percent hold, ECOT’s funding has been slashed about two and a half million dollars per month to recapture the $60 million it owes the state.