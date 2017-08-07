Woman crashes into Motel 6 in Liberty with 2 kids inside car

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing several charges after taking out a Liberty motel’s pillar with her car, which police said contained two small children.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday for a car that hit the building. They found the car up against the motel, with a pillar on its roof.

Liberty Police said when they talked to the driver about what happened, things just didn’t add up.

“The driver stated she wasn’t driving. She stated the children weren’t in the car. She misled us in several things. It turns out she wasn’t the mother of the children or the owner of the vehicle,” Sgt. Michael Janovick said.

The driver has been charged with reckless endangerment of children, reckless operation of a vehicle, and not having a driver’s license. Police planned to give her an OVI test.

They said damage to the Motel 6 was minor.

