Betty J. (Eichelberger) Mitchell Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – “Together Again.” She met Raymond F. Mitchell in his garden, while she was picking some tomatoes. They later married on November 25, 1959 and they were happily married til he passed away on October 16, 1990.

Daughter of Harry and Mary Eichelberger and growing up on the south side of Youngstown, she was the seventh of seven kids born on January 25, 1941 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Oasis Rehabilitation and Healing at the age of 76.

Betty enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She loved to spend as much time as possible at the lake including cookouts.

She was employed by Antones as a cook for over 25 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, June (Jack) Davenport of North Carolina; a son, David (Debra) Mitchell of Struthers, Ohio; a daughter, Norma Mitchell of Boardman, Ohio; sons, Raymond Mitchell, Jr. of Girard, Ohio and Richard (Tina) Mitchell of Cornersburg, Ohio; ten grandchildren, April, Andrea, Melissa, Davilynn, Jodie, Russell, Becky, Denise, Torrence and Layla as well as 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters; brothers and her daughter, Brenda (Bloom).

The family will be celebrating Betty’s life with a service at Green Haven Memorial Chapel 3495 Canfield Niles Rd., Niles, Ohio 44406 on Friday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.



Order Flowers Here