Bond set at $2,500 for woman who crashed into Liberty motel

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday, facing several charges after a crash into a Liberty motel. 

Kedline Joseph, 22, is charged with child endangering, obstructing official business, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and willful or wanton disregarding of safety.

Tuesday, bond was set at $2,500, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. August 16.

Police were called to the Motel 6 Monday night on Belmont Avenue after Joseph crashed into a pillar on the building.

Witnesses said they saw Joseph driving around the motel parking lot backward before she hit the pillar. There were two small kids in the SUV when it crashed.

Police said when they tried talking to Joseph about what happened, she wasn’t making sense. They said she wasn’t the mother of the children that were in the car or the owner of the vehicle.

