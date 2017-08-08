Browns WR Corey Coleman cleared in assault case

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been cleared of wrongdoing in an assault case.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that an investigation into a December assault on a 26-year-old man at Coleman’s downtown apartment building “failed to produce sufficient evidence that Corey Coleman was a participant.”

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley’s office said the detectives recently received laboratory results and there was no DNA evidence implicating Coleman. No charges will be filed against Coleman, a former first-round draft pick who played in 10 games as a rookie last season.

Coleman’s brother, Jonathan, and Jared Floyd of Dallas have been charged with felonious assault. They’ve been released on $10,000 bond and are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Corey Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards last season. He missed six games after breaking his hand in practice.

