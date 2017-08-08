California man jailed in Youngstown on heroin trafficking charge

Abraham Magana is one of 20 people named in a 74-count indictment put together last October

By Published: Updated:
Abraham Magana, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from southern California who was indicted nearly ten months ago is finally in the Mahoning County Jail.

Abraham Magana appeared in Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. He was one of 20 people named in a 74-count indictment put together last October by local prosecutors and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Magana is facing attempted heroin trafficking and state racketeering charges.

In court, he said he could not understand English so an interpreter will have to be brought in to assist him.

For now, Magana remains jailed without bond.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s