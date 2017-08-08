David William “Gunny” Blahu Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – David William “Gunny” Blahu, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the Windsor House in Champion.

He was born June 21, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Nick and Virginia Blahu.

As a teenager, he played the violin and won superior ratings in competitions.

He was a 1941 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and attended Kent State University.

In 1943, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. and served for two years in the South Pacific. He continued his service in the Corps during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Florida.

He retired in November 1983 from the United Telephone Company as a lineman, installer and repairman after 32 years.

David was a member of St. John Paul II Parish formerly of Christ our King Church. He was an avid supporter of his church and had participated in more than 500 services.

He was a member of the Newton Falls Rotary, Leavittsburg American Legion Post 699 and had marched in 50 consecutive Memorial Day Parades. Later in life he enjoyed golfing, bowling and working outside in the yard.

He is survived by his two children, Diane (James) Duncan of Leavittsburg and Suzanne (Russell) Dunsmoor of Braceville; three grandchildren, Lisa (Donald) Gilanyi of Braceville, Heidi Berger of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Lindsay Dunsmoor of Willowick and two great-grandchildren, Zackary and Skyler Gilanyi.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude V. Blahu whom he married November 20, 1943 and passed away October 29, 2007 and two sisters, Gia Blahu and Sophie Romack.

Family and friends may call Thursday, August 10, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday August 11, from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Church) with Rev. Christopher Henyk officiating.

Burial will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David’s name to St. John Paul II Parish, 1401 Moncrest Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

