YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A one-time employee of a dentist’s office is in the county jail now, charged with obtaining phony prescriptions.

Denise Kriebel appeared in court Tuesday morning on 16 counts of illegally processing drug documents. Prosecutors say she wrote the prescriptions for herself.

After pleading not guilty, Kriebel was taken into custody.

Her trial is set for October.

Kriebel is jailed on a $10,000 bond.