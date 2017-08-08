Donald H. Bright Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Donald H. Bright of Hermitage passed away at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in The Grove at New Wilmington. He was 77.

Mr. Bright was born December 9, 1939, in Seminole, Pennsylvania, a son of Ralph V. and Helen I. (Cornman) Bright.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School, New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

He was employed for a long time by Youngstown Sheet and Tube. Following his retirement from there, he worked as a maintenance man for George White Properties, Hermitage.

Donald was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Sharpsville.

An avid outdoorsman, Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing and mowing his grass. He also loved his cats.

Surviving are his wife, the former Gaynell Fenstermaker, whom he married in 1961; two daughters, Sherry Busco, Hermitage and Laurie Stephens and her husband, Lee, Columbus, Ohio; a close friend, who was like a daughter, Carol Campbell, Hermitage; four grandsons, Sean and David (Terra) Busco and Matthew and Noah Stephens; one sister, Shelley Shoemaker and her husband, Kent, Seminole; three brothers, Barry Bright and his wife, Betty, Herndon, Virginia, Al Bright and his wife, Sandy, Seminole and Mark Bright, Summerville, Pennsylvania.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, John Busco and two sisters, Ginger Beers and an infant sister, Carrie Ann Bright.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., until the time of the service Friday, August 11, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 11 in the funeral home with Rev. Randy Emmorey, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, officiating.

