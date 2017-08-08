Driver escapes after police chase near Cleveland

BROOKLYN, OH (WCMH) – Police near Cleveland are looking for a man who rammed into four cars during a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:42 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 480 at State Road.

According to police, the man was traveling around 94 mph in a stolen minivan with a stolen license plate.

Police said the man refused to pull over and drove recklessly, weaving and changing lanes suddenly. While exiting the freeway, he struck four vehicles stopped at an intersection.

After the driver stopped, he got out of the car and ran. Police were unable to catch him.

Police said the license plate on the minivan was reported stolen days before the chase and the vehicle was reported stolen an hour earlier.

Police released dash camera video of the chase on Monday.