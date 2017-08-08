Driver escapes after police chase near Cleveland

It happened around 3:42 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 480 at State Road

By NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:

BROOKLYN, OH (WCMH) – Police near Cleveland are looking for a man who rammed into four cars during a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:42 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 480 at State Road.

According to police, the man was traveling around 94 mph in a stolen minivan with a stolen license plate.

Police said the man refused to pull over and drove recklessly, weaving and changing lanes suddenly. While exiting the freeway, he struck four vehicles stopped at an intersection.

After the driver stopped, he got out of the car and ran. Police were unable to catch him.

Police said the license plate on the minivan was reported stolen days before the chase and the vehicle was reported stolen an hour earlier.

Police released dash camera video of the chase on Monday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s