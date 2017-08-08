Fell & Luckett return for Champion as the girls’ soccer program looks to get back to regionals

2017 Champion Girls’ Soccer Preview

Head Coach: Stephanie Tice

2016 Record: 14-3-2

With eight returning letter winners including senior forward Alayna Fell and junior midfielder Madison Luckett – who are the team’s captains – the Golden Flashes appear ready to be on the right path to make another deep run in the post-season. Last year, Champion advanced to the regional semifinals by defeating Rootstown in the Division III Kent District Final (1-0).

Coach Stephanie Tice points out that, “we have several incoming underclassmen who are expected to contribute at the varsity level to add to the returning talent.” Champion expects to improve throughout the season. “We hope to compete in regional play (again),” says Tice. “One challenge our team faces will be to fill the positions of players that graduated this past year. We only return four starters so our varsity lineup is young. It works in our favor that the girls are very versatile and are willing to do what is best in order for the team to be successful.”

Roster

Seniors

#10 Alayna Fell

#13 Mariah Reeder

#17 Madalyn Williams

#19 Alyssa Smith

#24 Jessica Vystrcil

#26 Erin Goebel

Juniors

#3 Marlei Coen-Young

#7 Sophia D’Urso

#8 Anna Wolbert

#22 Carli Swipas

#23 Madison Luckett

#25 Courtney Hrubik

Sophomores

#1 Rebekkah Angell

#2 Ariana Peyton

#4 Mallory Jessup

Freshmen

#9 Madi Haines

#18 Katie Katradis

#31 Morgan Hardman

#37 Emily Beach

#40 Emma Gumont

Schedule

Oct. 10 – at Hubbard

Oct. 9 – at LaBrae

Oct. 7 – at Lakeview

Oct. 4 – at Struthers

Oct. 2 – Jefferson

Sept.27 – Girard

Sept. 25 – Newton Falls

Sept. 18 – LaBrae

Sept. 13 – Struthers

Sept. 11 – at Jefferson

Sept. 6 – at Girard

Aug. 31 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 26 – at Boardman

Aug. 23 – Warren JFK

Aug. 21 – Poland